രണ്ടരക്കിലോ ഉണക്ക കഞ്ചാവ് പിടികൂടി; യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ

Posted Ondate_range 28 Dec 2025 12:12 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Dec 2025 12:12 PM IST
രണ്ടരക്കിലോ ഉണക്ക കഞ്ചാവ് പിടികൂടി; യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Two and a half kilos of dried ganja seized; youth arrested
അടിമാലി: വിൽപനക്ക് സൂഷിച്ച 2.450 കിലോ കഞ്ചാവുമായി ഒരാൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽ. ഒരാൾ കടന്നുകളഞ്ഞു. കുരിശുപ്പാറ കല്ലാർവാലി മൺകുഴിയിൽ മിഥുൻ ബിനുവിനെയാണ് (21) അടിമാലി നാർകോട്ടിക് എൻഫോഴ്സ്മെന്റ് സ്ക്വാഡ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.
മാങ്കുളം ആറാം മൈൽ പൂവത്തിങ്കൽ അമൽ സണ്ണിയാണ് (27) കടന്നുകളഞ്ഞത്. ക്രിസ്മസ്-ന്യൂ ഇയർ സ്പെഷൽ ഡ്രൈവിനോടനുബന്ധിച്ചു ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർ രാഹുൽ ശശിയുടെ നേതൃത്ത്വത്തിൽ മാങ്കുളം ശേവൽക്കുടിയിൽ നടത്തിയ പരിശോധനയിലാണ് ഇയാളെ പിടികൂടിയത്.
