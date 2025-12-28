Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightCrimechevron_rightരണ്ടരക്കിലോ ഉണക്ക...
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Dec 2025 12:12 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Dec 2025 12:12 PM IST

    രണ്ടരക്കിലോ ഉണക്ക കഞ്ചാവ് പിടികൂടി; യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    രണ്ടരക്കിലോ ഉണക്ക കഞ്ചാവ് പിടികൂടി; യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മി​ഥു​ൻ ബി​നു

    Listen to this Article

    അ​ടി​മാ​ലി: വി​ൽ​പ​ന​ക്ക്​ സൂ​ഷി​ച്ച 2.450 കി​ലോ ക​ഞ്ചാ​വു​മാ​യി ഒ​രാ​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ. ഒ​രാ​ൾ ക​ട​ന്നു​ക​ള​ഞ്ഞു. കു​രി​ശു​പ്പാ​റ ക​ല്ലാ​ർ​വാ​ലി മ​ൺ​കു​ഴി​യി​ൽ മി​ഥു​ൻ ബി​നു​വി​നെ​യാ​ണ്​ (21) അ​ടി​മാ​ലി നാ​ർ​കോ​ട്ടി​ക് എ​ൻ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ്​​​മെ​ന്‍റ്​ സ്ക്വാ​ഡ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്.

    മാ​ങ്കു​ളം ആ​റാം മൈ​ൽ പൂ​വ​ത്തി​ങ്ക​ൽ അ​മ​ൽ സ​ണ്ണി​യാ​ണ്​ (27) ക​ട​ന്നു​ക​ള​ഞ്ഞ​ത്. ക്രി​സ്മ​സ്-​ന്യൂ ഇ​യ​ർ സ്പെ​ഷ​ൽ ഡ്രൈ​വി​നോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു ഇ​ൻ​സ്പെ​ക്ട​ർ രാ​ഹു​ൽ ശ​ശി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ മാ​ങ്കു​ളം ശേ​വ​ൽ​ക്കു​ടി​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​യാ​ളെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Crime NewsYouth arrestedganja seizedIdukki News
    News Summary - Two and a half kilos of dried ganja seized; youth arrested
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X