    പീ​ഡ​നം: പ്ര​തി​ക്ക്​ ക​ഠി​ന​ത​ട​വ്​

    വി​ൽ​സ​ൺ

    Listen to this Article

    പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട: പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​കാ​ത്ത പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​യെ പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​ക്ക്​ 26 വ​ർ​ഷ​വും 1,35,000 രൂ​പ പി​ഴ​യും ശി​ക്ഷ. കോ​ട്ടാ​ങ്ങ​ൽ വാ​യ്പൂ​ര് പെ​രു​മ്പാ​റ ക​ള്ളി​പ്പാ​റ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ വി​ൽ​സ​ണി​നെ​യാ​ണ്​ (60) പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട അ​തി​വേ​ഗ പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക കോ​ട​തി ജ​ഡ്ജ് ടി. ​മ​ഞ്ജി​ത്ത്​ ശി​ക്ഷി​ച്ച​ത്.

    പെ​രു​മ്പെ​ട്ടി സ​ബ് ഇ​ൻ​സ്പെ​ക്ട​ർ ടി.​പി. ശ​ശി​കു​മാ​ർ ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്ത കേ​സി​ൽ പെ​രു​മ്പെ​ട്ടി ഇ​ൻ​സ്പെ​ക്ട​ർ മ​നോ​ജ് കു​മാ​ർ കേ​സി​ന്റെ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി ചാ​ർ​ജ്ജ്ഷീ​റ്റ് സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ചു. പ്രോ​സി​ക്യൂ​ഷ​ന് വേ​ണ്ടി പ​ബ്ലി​ക് പ്രോ​സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ട് റോ​ഷ​ൻ തോ​മ​സ് ഹാ​ജ​രാ​യി.

