    Posted On
    date_range 14 Nov 2024 3:11 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Nov 2024 3:11 AM GMT

    പോ​ക്സോ പ്ര​തി​ക്ക് മൂ​ന്നു​വ​ർ​ഷം ത​ട​വും പി​ഴ​യും

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​കാ​ത്ത പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​യെ ലൈം​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​ക്ക് കോ​ട​തി മൂ​ന്നു​വ​ർ​ഷം ത​ട​വും 10,000 രൂ​പ പി​ഴ​യും ശി​ക്ഷ വി​ധി​ച്ചു. ബെ​ൽ​ത്ത​ങ്ങാ​ടി​യി​ലെ സ​ഞ്ജീ​വ നാ​യ്കി​ന് (57)എ​തി​രെ​യാ​ണ് വി​ധി. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ജ​നു​വ​രി​യി​ൽ ഉ​പ്പി​ന​ങ്ങാ​ടി പൊ​ലീ​സ് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്ത കേ​സാ​ണി​ത്.

    TAGS:ImprisonmentPOCSO
    Three years for Imprisonment and fine POCSO accused
