Madhyamam
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 18 July 2024 7:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 July 2024 7:13 AM GMT

    20 ഗ്രാം ​എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​യു​മാ​യി മൂ​ന്നു പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ

    പ​ട്ടാ​മ്പി: ബൈ​ക്കി​ൽ ക​ട​ത്തു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന 20 ഗ്രാം ​എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​യു​മാ​യി മൂ​ന്നു പേ​രെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. മ​ണ്ണെ​ങ്ങോ​ട് അ​ത്താ​ണി വാ​ൽ​പ്പ​ള്ളി​യാ​ലി​ൽ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഫാ​സി​ൽ(27), മൂ​ർ​ക്ക​നാ​ട് പൂ​ഴി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്ത് സൈ​ത​ല​വി(35), ചെ​റു​കോ​ട് ഓ​വു​ങ്ങ​ൽ​തോ​ട് പു​ൽ​മു​ഖ​ത്തൊ​ടി അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫ്(43) എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് മ​ണ്ണെ​ങ്ങോ​ട് അ​ത്താ​ണി​യി​ൽ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം രാ​ത്രി കൊ​പ്പം പൊ​ലീ​സും ജി​ല്ല ഡാ​ൻ​സാ​ഫ് സം​ഘ​വും ചേ​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​രെ പി​ന്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:MDMA case
    News Summary - Three people caught with 20 grams of MDMA
