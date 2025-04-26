Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 26 April 2025 12:27 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 April 2025 12:27 PM IST

    മോ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ യു​വാ​വ് പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മോ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ യു​വാ​വ് പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    മ​നാ​മ: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ വി​വി​ധ സ്ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മോ​ട്ടോ​ർ​സൈ​ക്കി​ളു​ക​ളും പ​ണ​വും മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ഫോ​ണു​ക​ളും മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച യു​വാ​വ് പി​ടി​യി​ൽ. മോ​ഷ​ണ​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട വി​വ​രം ല​ഭി​ച്ച​തി​നെ​തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് കാ​പി​റ്റ​ൽ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​സീ​സ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​രു​പ​തു​കാ​ര​നാ​യ പ്ര​തി പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

    നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യും കേ​സ് പ​ബ്ലി​ക് പ്രോ​സി​ക്യൂ​ഷ​ന് കൈ​മാ​റി​യ​താ​യും പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

