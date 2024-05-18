Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 18 May 2024 3:51 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 May 2024 3:51 PM GMT

    നടുറോഡിൽ ഭർത്താവ് ഭാര്യയെ കുത്തിക്കൊന്നു

    നടുറോഡിൽ ഭർത്താവ് ഭാര്യയെ കുത്തിക്കൊന്നു
    പൂച്ചാക്കൽ (ആലപ്പുഴ): ചേർത്തല പള്ളിപ്പുറത്ത് ഭർത്താവിന്‍റെ കുത്തേറ്റ യുവതി ആശുപത്രിയിൽ മരിച്ചു. പള്ളിപ്പുറം പതിനാറാം വാർഡ് വല്യവെളി അമ്പിളിയെ (36) ആണ് ഭർത്താവ് രാജേഷ് നടുറോഡിൽ തടഞ്ഞുനിർത്തി കത്തികൊണ്ട് കുത്തിയത്.

    പള്ളിച്ചന്തയിൽ ശനിയാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് ആറരയോടെയാണ് സംഭവം. ഗുരുതരമായി പരിക്കേറ്റ അമ്പിളിയെ ചേർത്തലയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. കുത്തിയശേഷം രാജേഷ് ഓടിരക്ഷപ്പെട്ടു.

    ജലഗതാഗത വകുപ്പ് ജീവനക്കാരനാണ് ഇയാൾ. ഇരുവരും തമ്മിൽ കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം വഴക്കുണ്ടായിരുന്നു. തിരുനല്ലൂർ സഹ. ബാങ്കിലെ കലക്ഷൻ ഏജന്റാണ് അമ്പിളി.

    TAGS:Murder CaseStabbed To Death
    News Summary - The husband stabbed his wife to death
