Madhyamam
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Jan 2026 11:24 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Jan 2026 11:24 AM IST

    മൊബൈൽ ഫോൺ കവർന്ന പ്രതി പിടിയിൽ

    മൊബൈൽ ഫോൺ കവർന്ന പ്രതി പിടിയിൽ
    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ത​യ്യി​ബ്


    Listen to this Article

    മാ​ഹി: പ​ള്ളൂ​ർ ശ്രീ​കൊ​യ്യോ​ട്ട് തെ​രു മ​ഹാ​ഗ​ണ​പ​തി ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​മു​റ്റ​ത്ത് അ​തി​ക്ര​മി​ച്ചു​ക​യ​റി ക്ഷേ​ത്ര മേ​ശ​പ്പു​റ​ത്തു​ണ്ടാ​യ മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ഫോ​ൺ ക​വ​ർ​ന്ന പ്ര​തി​യെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ നോ​ർ​ത്ത് മാ​ട്ടൂ​ലി​ലെ കെ.​പി. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ത​യ്യി​ബി​നെ​യാ​ണ് (34) മാ​ഹി സി.​ഐ പി.​എ. അ​നി​ൽ കു​മാ​ർ, പ​ള്ളൂ​ർ എ​സ്.​എ​ച്ച്.​ഒ വി.​പി. സു​രേ​ഷ് ബാ​ബു, ക്രൈം ​സ്ക്വാ​ഡ് എ.​എ​സ്.​ഐ ശ്രീ​ജേ​ഷ്, ഹെ​ഡ് കോ​ൺ​സ്റ്റ​ബി​ൾ രോ​ഷി​ത്ത് പാ​റ​മേ​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ സം​ഘം അ​റ​സ്റ്റു​ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. മാ​ഹി കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​ക്കി​യ പ്ര​തി​യെ റി​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്തു.

