മൊബൈൽ ഫോൺ കവർന്ന പ്രതി പിടിയിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 15 Jan 2026 11:24 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 15 Jan 2026 11:24 AM IST
മൊബൈൽ ഫോൺ കവർന്ന പ്രതി പിടിയിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Suspect arrested for stealing mobile phone
Listen to this Article
മാഹി: പള്ളൂർ ശ്രീകൊയ്യോട്ട് തെരു മഹാഗണപതി ക്ഷേത്രമുറ്റത്ത് അതിക്രമിച്ചുകയറി ക്ഷേത്ര മേശപ്പുറത്തുണ്ടായ മൊബൈൽ ഫോൺ കവർന്ന പ്രതിയെ പൊലീസ് പിടികൂടി. കണ്ണൂർ നോർത്ത് മാട്ടൂലിലെ കെ.പി. മുഹമ്മദ് തയ്യിബിനെയാണ് (34) മാഹി സി.ഐ പി.എ. അനിൽ കുമാർ, പള്ളൂർ എസ്.എച്ച്.ഒ വി.പി. സുരേഷ് ബാബു, ക്രൈം സ്ക്വാഡ് എ.എസ്.ഐ ശ്രീജേഷ്, ഹെഡ് കോൺസ്റ്റബിൾ രോഷിത്ത് പാറമേൽ എന്നിവരുടെ സംഘം അറസ്റ്റുചെയ്തത്. മാഹി കോടതിയിൽ ഹാജരാക്കിയ പ്രതിയെ റിമാൻഡ് ചെയ്തു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story