    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 17 July 2025 12:56 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 July 2025 12:56 PM IST

    ഒളിവിൽ കഴിഞ്ഞ പ്രതി 13 വർഷത്തിനുശേഷം പിടിയിൽ

    ഒളിവിൽ കഴിഞ്ഞ പ്രതി 13 വർഷത്തിനുശേഷം പിടിയിൽ
    പ​വ​ൻ രാ​ജ്

    അ​ടി​മാ​ലി: കു​ടും​ബ ക​ല​ഹ​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര്യ​യെ വാ​ക്ക​ത്തി കൊ​ണ്ട് വെ​ട്ടി​പ്പ​രി​ക്കേ​ൽ​പി​ച്ച സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ജാ​മ്യ​ത്തി​ലി​റ​ങ്ങി മു​ങ്ങി​ന​ട​ന്ന ആ​ളെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. രാ​ജ​കു​മാ​രി മു​ട്ടു​കാ​ട് കൊ​ങ്ങി​ണി​സി​റ്റി പ​വ​ൻ​രാ​ജി​നെ​യാ​ണ് (52) ശാ​ന്ത​ൻ​പാ​റ സി.​ഐ ശ​ര​ത്​​​ലാ​ലി​ന്‍റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    13 വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി മു​ങ്ങി​ന​ട​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഗ്രേ​ഡ് എ​സ്.​ഐ രാ​ജ് നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​ൻ, എ.​എ​സ്.​ഐ സു​രേ​ഷ്, സി​വി​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ഓ​ഫി​സ​ർ​മാ​രാ​യ അ​നീ​ഷ്, മ​ഹേ​ഷ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ട്ട സ്ക്വാ​ഡ് ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​ണ്​ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    Girl in a jacket

