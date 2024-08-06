Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Aug 2024 3:29 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Aug 2024 3:29 AM GMT

    300 രൂപ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് നൽകാത്തതിനെ തുടർന്ന് മകൻ വൃദ്ധ മാതാവിനെ കൊലപ്പെടുത്തി

    Murder case
    മ​ഹാ​ദേ​വി, എ​ര​പ്പ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വ​യോ​ധി​ക​യാ​യ മാ​താ​വി​നെ മ​ക​ൻ കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. മ​ഹാ​ദേ​വി ഗു​രെ​പ്പ തോ​ല​ഗി​യാ​ണ് (70) കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. മ​ക​ൻ എ​ര​പ്പ ഗു​രെ​പ്പ തോ​ല​ഗി​യെ (34) ദോ​ദ്‌​വാ​ഡ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. മാ​താ​വി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും 300 രൂ​പ കൈ​ക്ക​ലാ​ക്കാ​ൻ വേ​ണ്ടി​യാ​ണ് കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​തെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ബൈ​ല​ഹോം​ഗ​ല താ​ലൂ​ക്കി​ലെ ഉ​ദി​ക്കേ​രി ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. പ​ണം ചോ​ദി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ ത​രി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് മാ​താ​വ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​തി​നെ​ച്ചൊ​ല്ലി ഇ​രു​വ​രും ത​മ്മി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ വാ​ക്കേ​റ്റ​മാ​ണ് കൊ​ല​പാ​ത​ക​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ലാ​ശി​ച്ച​ത്.

    TAGS:Murder caseCrime
    News Summary - Son killed mother after demanding Rs 300 and not paying
