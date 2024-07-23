Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 23 July 2024 9:11 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 July 2024 9:14 AM GMT

    കുടുംബ കോടതിക്ക് സമീപം മരുമകൻ ഭാര്യമാതാവിനെ വെട്ടിപ്പരിക്കേൽപ്പിച്ചു

    family court malappuram 098097
    മലപ്പുറം: കുടുംബ കോടതി പരിസരത്ത് വെച്ച് മരുമകൻ അമ്മായി അമ്മയെ വെട്ടിപ്പരിക്കേൽപ്പിച്ചു. ചൊവാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് ഒരു മണിയോടെയാണ് സംഭവം. വണ്ടൂർ പോരൂർ സ്വദേശി കെ.സി. ബൈജു മോൻ (34) ആണ് ആക്രമണം നടത്തിയത്. ഇയാളെ പൊലീസ് പിടികൂടി.

    കോടതിയിൽ നിന്ന് കൗൺസലിങ് കഴിഞ്ഞ് പുറത്ത് വന്നപ്പോഴാണ് ബൈജു മോൻ അമ്മായി അമ്മയെ വെട്ടിയത്. കഴുത്തിനും കാലിനുമാണ് വെട്ടേറ്റത്. ഇവരെ ആദ്യം മലപ്പുറം താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രിയിലും തുടർന്ന് മഞ്ചേരി മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജ് ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്കും മാറ്റി.

    TAGS:crime newsfamily courtmother-in-law
