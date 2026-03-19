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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightCrimechevron_rightലൈംഗിക അതിക്രമ പരാതി:...
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 19 March 2026 8:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 March 2026 8:00 AM IST

    ലൈംഗിക അതിക്രമ പരാതി: ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർ സന്ദേശിനെ സസ്പെൻഡ് ചെയ്തു

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    ലൈംഗിക അതിക്രമ പരാതി: ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർ സന്ദേശിനെ സസ്പെൻഡ് ചെയ്തു
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    സ​ന്ദേ​ശ്

    മംഗളൂരു: ലൈംഗിക അതിക്രമ പരാതിയിൽ അന്വേഷണം നേരിടുന്ന മൂഡബിദ്രി പൊലീസ് ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർ ബി.ജി. സന്ദേശിനെ സസ്പെൻഡ് ചെയ്തു. അസി. പൊലീസ് കമീഷണർ നടത്തിയ വിശദമായ അന്വേഷണത്തെത്തുടർന്നാണ് നടപടി. രണ്ട് സ്ത്രീകൾ ഉന്നയിച്ച ആരോപണങ്ങൾ സംബന്ധിച്ച മാധ്യമവാർത്തകളും സമൂഹ മാധ്യമങ്ങളിലെ ഓഡിയോ, വീഡിയോ ക്ലിപ്പുകളും അടിസ്ഥാനമാക്കിയാണ് എ.സി.പി അന്വേഷണം നടത്തി റിപ്പോർട്ട് തയാറാക്കിയത്.

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    TAGS:suspendedCrime NewsSexual Assaultpolice inspector
    News Summary - Sexual assault complaint: Inspector Sandesh suspended
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