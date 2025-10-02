മുന്നൂറ് പാക്കറ്റ് ഹാൻസുമായി സ്കൂൾ ബസ് ഡ്രൈവർ പിടിയിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 2 Oct 2025 2:36 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 2 Oct 2025 2:36 PM IST
മുന്നൂറ് പാക്കറ്റ് ഹാൻസുമായി സ്കൂൾ ബസ് ഡ്രൈവർ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - School bus driver arrested with 300 packets of hans
Listen to this Article
അടിമാലി: 300 പാക്കറ്റ് ഹാൻസുമായി സ്കൂൾ ബസ് ഡ്രൈവർ പൊലീസ് പിടിയിൽ. പെരുമ്പാവൂർ വെങ്ങോല മരവെട്ടിചുവട് കീപ്പുറത്ത് നസീർ മുസ്തഫയെ (45) ആണ് അടിമാലി പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.
ബുധനാഴ്ച രാത്രി 9 മണിക്ക് അടിമാലി സ്റ്റേഷൻ എസ്.എച്ച്.ഒക്ക് ലഭിച്ച രഹസ്യ വിവരത്തെ തുടർന്ന്, വിൽപനക്കായി ചാക്കിൽ കൊണ്ടുവന്ന 300 പാക്കറ്റ് ഹാൻസും കൂൾ ലിപ് ഇനത്തിൽ പെട്ട 47 പാക്കറ്റുകളും പിടികൂടിയത്.
ഇയാൾ പെരുമ്പാവൂരിനടുത്തുള്ള സ്കൂൾ ബസിന്റെ ഡ്രൈവറാണ്. എസ്.ഐ രാജേഷ് പണിക്കരും സംഘവുമാണ് പ്രതിയെ പിടികൂടിയിട്ടുള്ളത്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story