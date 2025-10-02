Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightCrimechevron_rightമുന്നൂറ് പാക്കറ്റ്...
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Oct 2025 2:36 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Oct 2025 2:36 PM IST

    മുന്നൂറ് പാക്കറ്റ് ഹാൻസുമായി സ്കൂൾ ബസ് ഡ്രൈവർ പിടിയിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Hans arrest in Adimali
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഹാൻസുമായി പൊലീസ് പിടിയിലായ നസീർ മുസ്തഫ

    Listen to this Article

    അടിമാലി: 300 പാക്കറ്റ് ഹാൻസുമായി സ്കൂൾ ബസ് ഡ്രൈവർ പൊലീസ് പിടിയിൽ. പെരുമ്പാവൂർ വെങ്ങോല മരവെട്ടിചുവട് കീപ്പുറത്ത് നസീർ മുസ്തഫയെ (45) ആണ് അടിമാലി പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.

    ബുധനാഴ്ച രാത്രി 9 മണിക്ക് അടിമാലി സ്റ്റേഷൻ എസ്.എച്ച്.ഒക്ക് ലഭിച്ച രഹസ്യ വിവരത്തെ തുടർന്ന്, വിൽപനക്കായി ചാക്കിൽ കൊണ്ടുവന്ന 300 പാക്കറ്റ് ഹാൻസും കൂൾ ലിപ് ഇനത്തിൽ പെട്ട 47 പാക്കറ്റുകളും പിടികൂടിയത്.

    ഇയാൾ പെരുമ്പാവൂരിനടുത്തുള്ള സ്കൂൾ ബസിന്‍റെ ഡ്രൈവറാണ്. എസ്.ഐ രാജേഷ് പണിക്കരും സംഘവുമാണ് പ്രതിയെ പിടികൂടിയിട്ടുള്ളത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:School Bus DriverhansArrestLatest NewsCrime
    News Summary - School bus driver arrested with 300 packets of hans
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X