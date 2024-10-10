Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Oct 2024 2:00 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Oct 2024 2:00 AM GMT

    ബ​ലാ​ത്സം​ഗം: കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ കേ​സ്

    ബ​ലാ​ത്സം​ഗം: കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ കേ​സ്
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ത​ട്ടി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി ബ​ലാ​ത്സം​ഗം ചെ​യ്തെ​ന്ന 34കാ​രി​യു​ടെ പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ ധാ​ർ​വാ​ഡ് മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ വി​ന​യ് കു​ൽ​ക​ർ​ണി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ സ​ഞ്ജ​യ് ന​ഗ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു. ബി.​ജെ.​പി നേ​താ​വ് കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ട കേ​സി​ൽ ജാ​മ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​റ​ങ്ങി​യ​താ​ണ് കു​ൽ​ക്ക​ർ​ണി.

    TAGS:Congress MLARape Case
