Madhyamam
    Crime
    Posted On
    17 Dec 2024 9:05 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Dec 2024 9:05 AM IST

    പോ​ക്സോ: വ​യോ​ധി​ക​ൻ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ അ​സീ​സ്

    കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട്: സ്കൂ​ൾ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​നി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ലൈം​ഗി​കാ​തി​ക്ര​മം ന​ട​ത്തി​യെ​ന്ന പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ വ​യോ​ധി​ക​നെ ന​ല്ല​ളം പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    തി​രു​വ​ണ്ണൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി തെ​ക്ക​നം​ക​ണ്ടി പ​റ​മ്പ് ബൈ​ത്തു​ൽ​നൂ​ർ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ അ​സീ​സാ​ണ് (66) പോ​ക്സോ നി​യ​മ​പ്ര​കാ​രം അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്. എ​സ്.​ഐ​മാ​രാ​യ സ​ജി​ത്, ല​തീ​ഷ്, ര​തീ​ഷ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​യെ ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ലെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​ക്കി​യ പ്ര​തി​യെ റി​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്തു.

