Posted Ondate_range 30 Nov 2024 2:51 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 30 Nov 2024 2:51 AM GMT
പോക്സോ: 20 വർഷം തടവും പിഴയും ശിക്ഷtext_fields
News Summary - POCSO: 20 years imprisonment and fine
മുക്കം: അഞ്ചുവയസ്സുകാരിയെ പീഡിപ്പിച്ച കേസിലെ പ്രതിക്ക് 20 വർഷം തടവും 50,000 രൂപ പിഴയും കോടതി ശിക്ഷ വിധിച്ചു. കാരശ്ശേരി പഞ്ചായത്തിലെ കറുത്തപറമ്പ് സ്വദേശി അബ്ദുറഹിമാനെയാണ് കൊയിലാണ്ടി പോക്സോ അതിവേഗ കോടതിയിലെ ജഡ്ജി കെ. നൗഷാദലി ശിക്ഷിച്ചത്.
അതിജീവിതക്കുവേണ്ടി ഗവ. പ്രോസിക്യൂട്ടർ പി. ജെദിൻ ഹാജരായി. 2023 ഏപ്രിലിലാണ് കേസിനാസ്പദമായ സംഭവം. ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർമാരായ കെ. പ്രജീഷ്, കെ. സുമിത്കുമാർ, എ.എസ്.ഐമാരായ അബ്ദുൽ റഷീദ്, മിനി എന്നിവരടങ്ങിയ സംഘമാണ് കേസന്വേഷിച്ചത്.
