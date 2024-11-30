Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightCrimechevron_rightപോ​ക്സോ: 20 വ​ർ​ഷം...
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Nov 2024 2:51 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Nov 2024 2:51 AM GMT

    പോ​ക്സോ: 20 വ​ർ​ഷം ത​ട​വും പി​ഴ​യും ശി​ക്ഷ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പോ​ക്സോ: 20 വ​ർ​ഷം ത​ട​വും പി​ഴ​യും ശി​ക്ഷ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹി​മാ​ൻ

    മു​ക്കം: അ​ഞ്ചു​വ​യ​സ്സു​കാ​രി​യെ പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ലെ പ്ര​തി​ക്ക് 20 വ​ർ​ഷം ത​ട​വും 50,000 രൂ​പ പി​ഴ​യും കോ​ട​തി ശി​ക്ഷ വി​ധി​ച്ചു. കാ​ര​ശ്ശേ​രി പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ ക​റു​ത്ത​പ​റ​മ്പ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹി​മാ​നെ​യാ​ണ് കൊ​യി​ലാ​ണ്ടി പോ​ക്‌​സോ അ​തി​വേ​ഗ കോ​ട​തി​യി​ലെ ജ​ഡ്ജി കെ. ​നൗ​ഷാ​ദ​ലി ശി​ക്ഷി​ച്ച​ത്.

    അ​തി​ജീ​വി​ത​ക്കു​വേ​ണ്ടി ഗ​വ. പ്രോ​സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ട​ർ പി. ​ജെ​ദി​ൻ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​യി. 2023 ഏ​പ്രി​ലി​ലാ​ണ് കേ​സി​നാ​സ്പ​ദ​മാ​യ സം​ഭ​വം. ഇ​ൻ​സ്പെ​ക്ട​ർ​മാ​രാ​യ കെ. ​പ്ര​ജീ​ഷ്, കെ. ​സു​മി​ത്കു​മാ​ർ, എ.​എ​സ്‌.​ഐ​മാ​രാ​യ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ റ​ഷീ​ദ്, മി​നി എ​ന്നി​വ​ര​ട​ങ്ങി​യ സം​ഘ​മാ​ണ് കേ​സ​ന്വേ​ഷി​ച്ച​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:imprisonmentKozhikode NewsPOCSO
    News Summary - POCSO: 20 years imprisonment and fine
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick