Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightCrimechevron_rightട്യൂഷൻ കഴിഞ്ഞ് മടങ്ങിയ...
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 30 April 2025 10:06 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 April 2025 10:06 PM IST

    ട്യൂഷൻ കഴിഞ്ഞ് മടങ്ങിയ വിദ്യാർഥിനിയെ പീഡിപ്പിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ച ഇതരസംസ്ഥാന തൊഴിലാളികൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    kasaba police
    cancel

    കോഴിക്കോട്: വിദ്യാർഥിനിയെ പീഡിപ്പിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ച കേസിൽ രണ്ട് ഇതരസംസ്ഥാന തൊഴിലാളികൾ പിടിയിൽ. ബിഹാർ സ്വദേശികളായ ഫൈസാൻ, ഹിമാൻ അലി എന്നിവരാണ് കസബ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.

    ഇന്നലെ രാത്രിയാണ് കേസിനാസ്പദമായ സംഭവം. ട്യൂഷൻ കഴിഞ്ഞ് മടങ്ങുകയായിരുന്ന വിദ്യാർഥിനിയെയാണ് ഇവർ പീഡിപ്പിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ചത്. പെൺകുട്ടി ഓടി രക്ഷപ്പെടുകയായിരുന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Crime NewsSexual Assaultmigrant worker
    News Summary - migrant workers arrested for trying to molest student in Kozhikode
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X