ട്യൂഷൻ കഴിഞ്ഞ് മടങ്ങിയ വിദ്യാർഥിനിയെ പീഡിപ്പിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ച ഇതരസംസ്ഥാന തൊഴിലാളികൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

Posted Ondate_range 30 April 2025 10:06 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 30 April 2025 10:06 PM IST
ട്യൂഷൻ കഴിഞ്ഞ് മടങ്ങിയ വിദ്യാർഥിനിയെ പീഡിപ്പിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ച ഇതരസംസ്ഥാന തൊഴിലാളികൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - migrant workers arrested for trying to molest student in Kozhikode
കോഴിക്കോട്: വിദ്യാർഥിനിയെ പീഡിപ്പിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ച കേസിൽ രണ്ട് ഇതരസംസ്ഥാന തൊഴിലാളികൾ പിടിയിൽ. ബിഹാർ സ്വദേശികളായ ഫൈസാൻ, ഹിമാൻ അലി എന്നിവരാണ് കസബ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.
ഇന്നലെ രാത്രിയാണ് കേസിനാസ്പദമായ സംഭവം. ട്യൂഷൻ കഴിഞ്ഞ് മടങ്ങുകയായിരുന്ന വിദ്യാർഥിനിയെയാണ് ഇവർ പീഡിപ്പിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ചത്. പെൺകുട്ടി ഓടി രക്ഷപ്പെടുകയായിരുന്നു.
