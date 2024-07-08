Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Crime
    8 July 2024 4:02 AM GMT
    8 July 2024 4:02 AM GMT

    എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ; യു​വാ​വ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് സ​ഫ്‌​വാ​ൻ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​യു​മാ​യി മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ക്രൈം​ബ്രാ​ഞ്ച് പൊ​ലീ​സ് യു​വാ​വി​നെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    ഉ​ള്ളാ​ൾ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​രി​ധി​യി​ലെ കെ. ​മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് സ​ഫ്‌​വാ​നാ​ണ് (32) അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് ക​ട​ത്താ​ൻ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച കാ​ർ, മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ഫോ​ൺ, ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ൽ അ​ള​വ് തൂ​ക്ക ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണം എ​ന്നി​വ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു.

