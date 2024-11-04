Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightCrimechevron_rightഎം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ...
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Nov 2024 3:28 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Nov 2024 3:28 AM GMT

    എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ പി​ടി​ച്ചു
    cancel

    കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട്: ബൈ​ക്കി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് 24 ഗ്രാ​മി​ലേ​റെ എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ര​ണ്ട് യു​വാ​ക്ക​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യി. ഹി​ദാ​യ​ത്ത് ന​ഗ​ർ ജെ.​പി ന​ഗ​റി​ലെ എം. ​നൗ​ഷാ​ദ് (37), ഹി​ദാ​യ​ത്ത് ന​ഗ​ർ ചെ​ട്ടും കു​ഴി​യി​ലെ അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ (37) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

    പാ​റ​ക്ക​ട്ട​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട് പൊ​ലീ​സാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. 24.15 ഗ്രാം ​എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്തു. മീ​പ്പു​ഗി​രി ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​വു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Crime NewsMDMAKasargod News
    News Summary - MDMA caught
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick