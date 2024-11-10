Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Crime
    Posted On
    10 Nov 2024 5:15 PM GMT
    Updated On
    10 Nov 2024 5:24 PM GMT

    വിദ്യാർഥിനിയെ പീഡിപ്പിച്ച യുവാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    amal 987987
    വള്ളികുന്നം: പ്രായപൂർത്തിയാകാത്ത പെൺകുട്ടിയെ പ്രണയം നടിച്ച് പീഡിപ്പിച്ച കേസിൽ യുവാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽ. കറ്റാനം പ്ലാന്തറയിൽ അമലാണ് (22) അറസ്റ്റിലായത്. 10-ാം ക്ലാസ്സ് വിദ്യാർഥിനിയാണ് പീഡനത്തിനിരയായത്.

    പ്രതിയെ കായംകുളം ജുഡീഷ്യൽ ഒന്നാം ക്ലാസ്സ്‌ മജിസ്‌ട്രേറ്റ് കോടതിയിൽ ഹാജരാക്കി റിമാൻഡ് ചെയ്തു. കഴിഞ്ഞ ജൂണിൽ കാറിൽ സഞ്ചരിച്ച കുടുംബത്തെ സംഘം ചേർന്ന് തടഞ്ഞുനിർത്തി മാരകായുധങ്ങളുമായി ആക്രമിച്ച കേസിലെ പ്രതിയാണ് അമൽ. ഈ കേസിൽ അടുത്തിടെയാണ് ജാമ്യത്തിൽ ഇറങ്ങിയത്.

    crime news POCSO case
    News Summary - man who molested the student arrested
