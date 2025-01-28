ഭിന്നശേഷിക്കാരിയെ പീഡിപ്പിച്ച കേസിൽ യുവാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 28 Jan 2025 7:30 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Jan 2025 7:28 AM IST
ഭിന്നശേഷിക്കാരിയെ പീഡിപ്പിച്ച കേസിൽ യുവാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - man was arrested in the case of sexually assaulting a differently-abled woman
ചോറ്റാനിക്കര: ഭിന്നശേഷിക്കാരിയായ യുവതിയെ പീഡിപ്പിച്ച കേസിൽ യുവാവ് അറസ്റ്റിലായി. കണയന്നൂർ തയ്ക്കൂട്ടത്തിൽ അരുൺ മോഹൻ (42) ആണ് അറസ്റ്റിലായത്.
എരുവേലിയിലെ സ്ഥാപനത്തിലും വീട്ടിലും വെച്ച് പീഡിപ്പിച്ചെന്ന യുവതിയുടെ പരാതിയെ തുടർന്ന് അരുൺ മോഹൻ ഒളിവിലായിരുന്നു. സെഷൻസ് കോടതിയിൽ മുൻകൂർ ജാമ്യത്തിനായി ശ്രമിച്ചിരുന്നുവെങ്കിലും ലഭിച്ചില്ല. തുടർന്ന് ഹൈകോടതിയിൽ നിന്ന് ജാമ്യം ലഭിച്ചതിനെ തുടർന്ന് ചോറ്റാനിക്കര പൊലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ ഹാജരായ പ്രതിയെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്ത് ജാമ്യത്തിൽ വിട്ടയച്ചു.
