Posted Ondate_range 11 Oct 2025 9:57 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 11 Oct 2025 9:57 AM IST
News Summary - man arrested for stabbed his wife with blade
പെരുമ്പാവൂർ: കോടതിയിൽനിന്ന് സംരക്ഷണ ഉത്തരവ് നേടിയതിന്റെ വൈരാഗ്യത്തിൽ ഭാര്യയെ ബ്ലേഡ് ഉപയോഗിച്ച് വരഞ്ഞ യുവാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽ. പെരുമ്പാവൂർ ഇരിങ്ങോൾ വെള്ളൂരംകുന്ന് വീട്ടിൽ അനൂപിനെയാണ് (46) പെരുമ്പാവൂർ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്. പെരുമ്പാവൂരിൽ ഭാര്യയുടെ ഉടമസ്ഥതയിലുള്ള തുണിക്കടയിൽ അതിക്രമിച്ച് കയറി ബ്ലേഡ് പോലുള്ള വസ്തു കൊണ്ട് മുഖത്ത് വരയുകയായിരുന്നു.
കാലിലും വരഞ്ഞിട്ടുണ്ട്. വ്യാഴാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്കാണ് സംഭവം. ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർ ടി.എം. സൂഫിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലായിരുന്നു അന്വേഷണം.
