Madhyamam
    Crime
    Posted On
    11 Oct 2025 9:57 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Oct 2025 9:57 AM IST

    ഭാര്യയെ ബ്ലേഡ് ഉപയോഗിച്ച് വരഞ്ഞ യുവാവ്​ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    ഭാര്യയെ ബ്ലേഡ് ഉപയോഗിച്ച് വരഞ്ഞ യുവാവ്​ അറസ്റ്റിൽ
    പെ​രു​മ്പാ​വൂ​ർ: കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വ് നേ​ടി​യ​തി​ന്‍റെ വൈ​രാ​ഗ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഭാ​ര്യ​യെ ബ്ലേ​ഡ് ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് വ​ര​ഞ്ഞ യു​വാ​വ്​ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ. പെ​രു​മ്പാ​വൂ​ർ ഇ​രി​ങ്ങോ​ൾ വെ​ള്ളൂ​രം​കു​ന്ന് വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ അ​നൂ​പി​നെ​യാ​ണ് (46) പെ​രു​മ്പാ​വൂ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. പെ​രു​മ്പാ​വൂ​രി​ൽ ഭാ​ര്യ​യു​ടെ ഉ​ട​മ​സ്ഥ​ത​യി​ലു​ള്ള തു​ണി​ക്ക​ട​യി​ൽ അ​തി​ക്ര​മി​ച്ച് ക​യ​റി ബ്ലേ​ഡ് പോ​ലു​ള്ള വ​സ്തു കൊ​ണ്ട് മു​ഖ​ത്ത് വ​ര​യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    കാ​ലി​ലും വ​ര​ഞ്ഞി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​ക്കാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ഇ​ൻ​സ്പെ​ക്ട​ർ ടി.​എം. സൂ​ഫി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം.

    Local Newsstabbed wifeErnakulamCrime
    man arrested for stabbed his wife with blade
