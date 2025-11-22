Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Nov 2025 12:14 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Nov 2025 12:14 PM IST

    പീ​ഡ​നം; യു​വാ​വ് പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    crime news
    ഷാ​ഹി​ദ്

    Listen to this Article

    ത​ളി​പ്പ​റ​മ്പ്: സ​മൂ​ഹ​മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ പ​രി​ച​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട യു​വ​തി​യെ ലോ​ഡ്‌​ജു​ക​ളി​ൽ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ൽ യു​വാ​വ് പി​ടി​യി​ൽ. മ​ല​പ്പു​റം ക​ച്ചാ​പ​റ​മ്പി​ലെ ത​ല​യ​ഞ്ചേ​രി വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ഷാ​ഹി​ദി​നെ​യാ​ണ് (29) ത​ളി​പ്പ​റ​മ്പ് ഡി​വൈ.​എ​സ്.​പി കെ.​ഇ. പ്രേ​മ​ച​ന്ദ്ര​ന്റെ മേ​ൽ​നോ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ എ​സ്.​ഐ ദി​നേ​ശ​ൻ കൊ​തേ​രി അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. ഇ​യാ​ളു​ടെ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു വി​ജ​യ​ന​ഗ​ര ഹ​ർ​പ്പ​ന ഹ​ള്ളി​യി​ലെ താ​മ​സ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തു​നി​ന്നാ​ണ് വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.യു​വ​തി​ ശ്രീ​ക​ണ്ഠ​പു​രം പൊ​ലീ​സി​ൽ പ​രാ​തി ന​ൽ​കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    TAGS:criminal casePolice CaseRape CaseCrime
    News Summary - man arrested for rape
