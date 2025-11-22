Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
22 Nov 2025 12:14 PM IST
22 Nov 2025 12:14 PM IST
പീഡനം; യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - man arrested for rape
തളിപ്പറമ്പ്: സമൂഹമാധ്യമത്തിലൂടെ പരിചയപ്പെട്ട യുവതിയെ ലോഡ്ജുകളിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോയി പീഡിപ്പിച്ച കേസിൽ യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ. മലപ്പുറം കച്ചാപറമ്പിലെ തലയഞ്ചേരി വീട്ടിൽ ഷാഹിദിനെയാണ് (29) തളിപ്പറമ്പ് ഡിവൈ.എസ്.പി കെ.ഇ. പ്രേമചന്ദ്രന്റെ മേൽനോട്ടത്തിൽ എസ്.ഐ ദിനേശൻ കൊതേരി അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്. ഇയാളുടെ ബംഗളൂരു വിജയനഗര ഹർപ്പന ഹള്ളിയിലെ താമസസ്ഥലത്തുനിന്നാണ് വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാത്രി പിടികൂടിയത്.യുവതി ശ്രീകണ്ഠപുരം പൊലീസിൽ പരാതി നൽകുകയായിരുന്നു.
