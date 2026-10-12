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    ന​ഗ്ന​ത പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം; പ്ര​തി അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

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    ന​ഗ്ന​ത പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം; പ്ര​തി അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
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    പത്തനംതിട്ട: സ്കൂളിലേക്ക് പോവുകയായിരുന്ന പെൺകുട്ടികൾക്ക് നേരെ നഗ്നത പ്രദർശനം നടത്തുകയും അശ്ലീല പരാമർശങ്ങൾ നടത്തുകയും ചെയ്തയാളെ കോയിപ്പുറം പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. കോയിപ്രം, പുല്ലാട്, തെറ്റുപാറ കോളനിയിൽ വിഷ്ണുഭവനം വീട്ടിൽ വിഷ്ണു കെ.എസ് (32) ആണ് കോയിപ്പുറം പൊലീസിന്റെ പിടിയിലായത്. പത്തനംതിട്ട ജുഡീഷ്യൽ ഒന്നാംക്ലാസ് മജിസ്ട്രേറ്റ് കോടതിയിൽ ഹാജരാക്കിയ പ്രതിയെ റിമാൻഡ് ചെയ്തു.

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