Madhyamam
    Crime
    Posted On
    7 Oct 2024 1:46 AM GMT
    Updated On
    7 Oct 2024 1:46 AM GMT

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി മ​ല​യാ​ളി വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    crime
    അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: എ​ൽ.​എ​സ്.​ഡി മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി ര​ണ്ട് മ​ല​യാ​ളി വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളെ മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ന​ഗ​ര പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്തെ കോ​ള​ജ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളാ​യ കെ. ​ആ​ദി​ൽ (21), മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് നി​ഹാ​ൽ(21) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്. ഇ​വ​രു​ടെ കാ​ർ ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ലെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഹ​ലേ​ങ്ങാ​ടി കൊ​പ്പാ​ള​യി​ൽ വാ​ട​ക വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ താ​മ​സി​ച്ചാ​ണ് ഇ​രു​വ​രും പ​ഠി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    drugsmalayali studentsarrest
