    date_range 3 April 2024 7:25 AM GMT
    date_range 3 April 2024 7:25 AM GMT

    ആലപ്പുഴ നെടുമുടിയിൽ റിസോർട്ട് ജീവനക്കാരി മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ; കഴുത്തിൽ കയർ കുരുക്കിയ പാടുകൾ

    കുട്ടനാട്: ആലപ്പുഴ നെടുമുടിയിൽ റിസോർട്ട് ജീവനക്കാരിയെ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. അസം സ്വദേശി ഹസീന(50)യെയാണ് മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. നെടുമുടി വൈശ്യംഭാഗത്താണ് സംഭവം.

    ഹസീന താമസിക്കുന്ന മുറിക്ക് പുറത്താണ് മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. ഹസീനയുടെ കഴുത്തിൽ കയർ കുരുക്കിയ പാടുകളുണ്ട്. നെടുമുടി പൊലീസ് കേസെടുത്ത് അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചു.

    (Updating...)

