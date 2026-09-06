കാർ തടഞ്ഞ് യാത്രക്കാരെ അസഭ്യം പറഞ്ഞയാൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

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കാർ തടഞ്ഞ് യാത്രക്കാരെ അസഭ്യം പറഞ്ഞയാൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
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News Summary - Kochi Bus Passenger Arrested for Abusing Car Driver over Honking Dispute
കൊച്ചി: ദേശാഭിമാനി ജങ്ഷനിൽ ബസ് ഗതാഗതം തടസ്സപ്പെടുത്തി സ്റ്റോപ്പിൽ ആളെ ഇറക്കവേ പിന്നിൽ വന്ന കാറിൽനിന്ന് ഹോൺ മുഴങ്ങിയതിൽ പ്രകോപിതനായി കാർ ഡ്രൈവറെ അസഭ്യം പറഞ്ഞയാൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽ. ബസ് യാത്രക്കാരൻ മുഹമ്മദ് അൻസാന്റാണ് (24) ബസിൽനിന്നിറങ്ങി കാറിനു മുന്നിൽ വട്ടംനിന്ന് അക്രമം കാട്ടിയത്. കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശിയായ ഇയാൾ നഗരത്തിൽ ഓടുന്ന അലങ്കാർ ബസിലെ കണ്ടക്ടറാണ്.
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