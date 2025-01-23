Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightCrimechevron_rightഭാ​ര്യ​യെ...
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Jan 2025 8:44 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Jan 2025 8:44 AM IST

    ഭാ​ര്യ​യെ പെ​ട്രോ​ളൊ​ഴി​ച്ച് തീ​കൊ​ളു​ത്തി; ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വ് ഒ​ളി​വി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഭാ​ര്യ​യെ പെ​ട്രോ​ളൊ​ഴി​ച്ച് തീ​കൊ​ളു​ത്തി; ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വ് ഒ​ളി​വി​ൽ
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മൈ​സൂ​രു എ​ച്ച്.​ഡി കോ​ട്ടെ​യി​ൽ ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വ് ഭാ​ര്യ​യെ മ​ക​നു മു​ന്നി​ൽ​വെ​ച്ച് പെ​ട്രോ​ളൊ​ഴി​ച്ച് തീ​കൊ​ളു​ത്തി. ഹ​നു​മ​ന്ത ന​ഗ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യും കെ.​എ​സ്.​ആ​ർ.​ടി.​സി എ​ച്ച്.​ഡി കോ​ട്ടെ ഡി​പ്പോ​യി​ലെ മെ​ക്കാ​നി​ക്കു​മാ​യ മ​ല്ലേ​ഷ് നാ​യ​കാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി. ഇ​യാ​ൾ ഒ​ളി​വി​ലാ​ണ്. ഭാ​ര്യ സ്വ​ന്തം വീ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​യ​തു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ത​ർ​ക്ക​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് ക്രൂ​ര കൃ​ത്യം അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി​യ​ത്.

    എ​ച്ച്.​ഡി കോ​ട്ടെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഒ​ളി​വി​ൽ പോ​യ പ്ര​തി​ക്കാ​യി പൊ​ലീ​സ് ലു​ക്കൗ​ട്ട് നോ​ട്ടീ​സ് പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ക്കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:KarnatakaCrime News
    News Summary - karnataka crime news
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X