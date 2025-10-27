Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Oct 2025 12:27 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Oct 2025 12:27 AM IST

    കരമനയിൽ യുവാവിനെ കുത്തിക്കൊന്നു

    crime
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കരമനയിൽ യുവാവിനെ കുത്തിക്കൊന്നു. ഇടഗ്രാമം സ്വദേശി ഷിജോയാണ് കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടത്. കരമന ഇടഗ്രാമത്തിലെ ടാവുമുക്കിൽ ഞായറാഴ്ച രാത്രി പത്ത് മണിയോടെയാണ് സംഭവം.

    കഴുത്തിനോട് ചേർന്നാണ് ഷിജോയ്ക്ക് കുത്തേറ്റത്. പ്രാഥമിക വിവരങ്ങൾ അനുസരിച്ച്, കുടുംബ വഴക്കാണ് കൊലപാതകത്തിലേക്ക് നയിച്ചത്. കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ട ഷിജോയുടെ ബന്ധുവാണ് പ്രതി എന്നാണ് സൂചന. പ്രതിക്കായി പൊലീസ് തിരച്ചിൽ ആരംഭിച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

    X