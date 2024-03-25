Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 25 March 2024 10:37 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 March 2024 10:56 AM GMT

    1.05 കോടിയുടെ സ്വർണാഭരണങ്ങൾ കാണാതായി; ജ്വല്ലറി ഷോറൂം ജീവനക്കാരനെതിരെ കേസ്

    gold missing case
    താനെ: 1.05 കോടി വിലയുള്ള 1.5 കിലോഗ്രാം സ്വർണാഭരണങ്ങൾ കാണാതായതിനെ തുടർന്ന് ജ്വല്ലറി ഷോറൂം ജീവനക്കാരനെതിരെ കേസെടുത്തതായി താനെ പൊലീസ് പറഞ്ഞു.

    കഴിഞ്ഞ രണ്ട് വർഷമായി പ്രതി ജ്വല്ലറിയിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്ത് വരുന്നു. ദിവസാവസാനം പ്രതിയുടെ കൈയിൽ അലമാരയിൽ സൂക്ഷിക്കാൻ ഏൽപ്പിക്കപ്പെട്ട സ്വർണാഭരണങ്ങളാണ് കാണാതായതെന്ന് നൗപുട പൊലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷൻ സീനിയർ ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർ അഭയ് മഹാജൻ പറഞ്ഞു.

    ജ്വല്ലറി ഉടമയുടെ പരാതി പ്രകാരമാണ് കേസ് രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്തത്. അറസ്റ്റ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയിട്ടില്ല.

    TAGS:MissingMaharashtraPolice caseGold
    News Summary - Jewellery showroom staffer booked after gold worth Rs 1.05 cr goes missing
