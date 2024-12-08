Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ വം​ശ​ജ​നാ​യ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി കു​ത്തേ​റ്റ് മ​രി​ച്ചു; വാ​ക്ക് തർക്കമാണ് കൊ​ല​പാ​ത​ക​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ലാ​ശി​ച്ച​ത്

    സ​ർ​നി​യ: കാനഡയിലെ സാർനിയയിൽ 22 കാരനായ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ വം​ശ​ജ​നാ​യ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി കു​ത്തേ​റ്റ് മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഗു​റാ​സി​സ് സിം​ങ് ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. സ​ർ​നി​യ​യി​ലെ ക്യൂ​ൻ സ്ട്രീ​റ്റി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ഇ​യാ​ളു​ടെ റൂം ​മേ​റ്റ് ക്രോ​സ്‌​ലി ഹ​ണ്ട​ർ ആ​ണ് ഗു​റാ​സി​സ് സിം​ങിനെ കു​ത്തി​ക്കൊ​ന്ന​ത്.

    അ​ടു​ക്ക​ള​യി​ൽ​വ​ച്ച് ഇ​രു​വ​രും ത​മ്മി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ വാ​ക്ക് തർക്കമാണ് കൊ​ല​പാ​ത​ക​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ലാ​ശി​ച്ച​ത്. ക​ത്തി ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് ഇ​യാ​ളെ ഒ​ന്നി​ല​ധി​കം ത​വ​ണ കു​ത്തി​യ​താ​യാ​ണ് വി​വ​രം.

    ഒന്നാം വർഷ ബിസിനസ് മാനേജ്‌മെന്റ് ഇൻ്റർനാഷണൽ ബിസിനസ് വിദ്യാർത്ഥിയായ ഗുറാസിസ് സിംങിന്റെ മരണത്തിൽ ലാംടൺ കോളേജ് അനുശോചിച്ചു.

    News Summary - Indian student stabbed to death in Canada by flatmate during fight in kitchen
