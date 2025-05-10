Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 10 May 2025 10:58 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 May 2025 10:58 PM IST

    70 ലക്ഷം കൈക്കൂലി; ആദായനികുതി കമീഷണർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    arrested
    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: 70 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ​യു​ടെ കൈ​ക്കൂ​ലി കേ​സി​ൽ ഹൈ​ദ​രാ​ബാ​ദ് ആ​ദാ​യ​നി​കു​തി ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ ജീ​വ​ൻ ലാ​ൽ ല​വീ​ദി​യ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ അ​ഞ്ചു​പേ​രെ സി.​ബി.​ഐ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    2004 ബാ​ച്ച് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ റ​വ​ന്യൂ സ​ർ​വി​സ് ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​നാ​യ ല​വീ​ദി​യ കൈ​ക്കൂ​ലി ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​താ​യി സി.​ബി.​ഐ​ക്ക് വി​വ​രം ല​ഭി​ച്ച​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്.

    TAGS:bribeincome tax officerArrestCrime
    News Summary - Income Tax Commissioner arrested for accepting bribe of Rs 70 lakh
