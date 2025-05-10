70 ലക്ഷം കൈക്കൂലി; ആദായനികുതി കമീഷണർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 10 May 2025 10:58 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 May 2025 10:58 PM IST
70 ലക്ഷം കൈക്കൂലി; ആദായനികുതി കമീഷണർ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Income Tax Commissioner arrested for accepting bribe of Rs 70 lakh
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: 70 ലക്ഷം രൂപയുടെ കൈക്കൂലി കേസിൽ ഹൈദരാബാദ് ആദായനികുതി കമീഷണർ ജീവൻ ലാൽ ലവീദിയ ഉൾപ്പെടെ അഞ്ചുപേരെ സി.ബി.ഐ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
2004 ബാച്ച് ഇന്ത്യൻ റവന്യൂ സർവിസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥനായ ലവീദിയ കൈക്കൂലി ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടതായി സി.ബി.ഐക്ക് വിവരം ലഭിച്ചതിനെ തുടർന്നാണ് കേസെടുത്തത്.
