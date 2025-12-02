Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Dec 2025 9:03 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Dec 2025 9:03 AM IST

    യുവതിയെ ബലാത്സംഗം ചെയ്ത് കൊല്ലാൻ ശ്രമം: ഹിന്ദു ജാഗരണ വേദി പ്രവർത്തകൻ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    Representation image
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    Listen to this Article

    മംഗളൂരു: വിജന പ്രദേശത്തിലൂടെ നടന്നുപോവുകയായിരുന്ന യുവതിയെ ബലാത്സംഗം ചെയ്ത ശേഷം കഴുത്ത് ഞെരിച്ചു കൊല്ലാൻ ശ്രമം. സംഭവത്തിൽ പെർഡൂർ ഹിന്ദു ജാഗരണ വേദികെ നായർകോട് യൂനിറ്റ് അംഗം പ്രദീപ് പൂജാരിയെ (26) ഉഡുപ്പി വനിത പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. വിവാഹം കഴിക്കാൻ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് ഈ യുവതിയെ ശല്യപ്പെടുത്തിയതിന് ഹിരിയഡ്ക പൊലീസ് പ്രദീപിനെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്ത് ജാമ്യത്തിൽ വിട്ടയച്ചിരുന്നു. ഇതോടെ, പ്രശ്‌നങ്ങൾ അവസാനിച്ചെന്ന ധാരണയിലായിരുന്നു യുവതിയും കുടുംബവും.

    TAGS:Crime NewsRape Attemptyoung womanActivist ArrestedHindu Jagarana Vedi
    News Summary - Hindu Jagarana Vedi activist arrested for attempting to rape and kill a young woman
