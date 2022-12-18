കുളിമുറിയിൽ ഒളികാമറ; യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 18 Dec 2022 6:07 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 2022-12-18T11:37:19+05:30
കുളിമുറിയിൽ ഒളികാമറ; യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Hidden camera in the bathroom; The young man is under arrest
കൊച്ചി: കുളിമുറിയിൽ ഒളികാമറ വെച്ച പ്രതിയെ എറണാകുളം ടൗൺ സൗത്ത് പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. കോത്തുരുത്തി കുന്നുകുത്ത് വീട്ടിൽ സനലാണ് (40) അറസ്റ്റിലായത്.എറണാകുളം സൗത്ത് പൊലീസ് എസ്.എച്ച്.ഒ എം.എസ്. ഫൈസലിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലെ സംഘമാണ് പ്രതിയെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.
