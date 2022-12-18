Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightCrimechevron_rightകുളിമുറിയിൽ ഒളികാമറ;...
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Dec 2022 6:07 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2022-12-18T11:37:19+05:30

    കുളിമുറിയിൽ ഒളികാമറ; യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കുളിമുറിയിൽ ഒളികാമറ; യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ
    cancel

    കൊച്ചി: കുളിമുറിയിൽ ഒളികാമറ വെച്ച പ്രതിയെ എറണാകുളം ടൗൺ സൗത്ത് പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. കോത്തുരുത്തി കുന്നുകുത്ത് വീട്ടിൽ സനലാണ് (40) അറസ്റ്റിലായത്.എറണാകുളം സൗത്ത് പൊലീസ് എസ്.എച്ച്.ഒ എം.എസ്. ഫൈസലിന്‍റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലെ സംഘമാണ് പ്രതിയെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.

    Show Full Article
    TAGS:Hidden camera bathroom 
    News Summary - Hidden camera in the bathroom; The young man is under arrest
    Similar News
    OTHER STORIES
    Next Story
    X
    X