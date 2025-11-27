Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightCrimechevron_rightപീഡനക്കേസിൽ പ്രതിക്ക്...
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Nov 2025 1:37 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Nov 2025 1:37 PM IST

    പീഡനക്കേസിൽ പ്രതിക്ക് കഠിനതടവും പിഴയും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പീഡനക്കേസിൽ പ്രതിക്ക് കഠിനതടവും പിഴയും
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഷാ​ജ​ഹാ​ൻ

    Listen to this Article

    അടൂർ: പ്രായപൂർത്തിയാകാത്ത പെൺകുട്ടിയെ പീഡിപ്പിച്ച പ്രതിക്ക് കഠിനതടവും പിഴയും വിധിച്ച് അടൂർ ഫാസ്റ്റ് ട്രാക്ക് സ്പെഷൽ കോടതി. പന്തളം മുടിയൂർക്കോണം ചേരിക്കൽ ലക്ഷംവീട് കോളനിയിൽ ഷാജഹാനെയാണ്(48) അടൂർ ഫാസ്റ്റ് ട്രാക്ക് കോടതി ജഡ്ജി മഞ്ജിത്.ടി അഞ്ച് വർഷം കഠിന തടവിനും 50,000 രൂപ പിഴയും ശിക്ഷ വിധിച്ചത്.

    കഴിഞ്ഞ മെയ് മൂന്നിന് രാവിലെ ട്യൂഷന് പോയ കുട്ടിയെ പ്രതി കടന്ന് പിടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

    പന്തളം സ്റ്റേഷൻ സബ്ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർ അനീഷ് എബ്രഹാം ആണ് അന്വേഷണം നടത്തിയത്. പ്രോസിക്യൂഷന് വേണ്ടി സ്പെഷൽ പബ്ലിക് പ്രോസിക്യൂട്ടർ അഡ്വക്കറ്റ് സ്മിത ജോൺ. പി ഹാജരായി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Crime Newssexual harassment casePathanamthitta Newsrigorous imprisonment
    News Summary - Harassment case: Accused gets rigorous imprisonment and fine
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X