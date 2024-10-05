Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Crime
    5 Oct 2024 2:07 AM GMT
    5 Oct 2024 2:07 AM GMT

    കു​ട​കി​ൽ മ​ദ്യ​ല​ഹ​രി​യി​ൽ അ​യ​ൽ​വാ​സി​യെ വെ​ട്ടി​ക്കൊ​ന്നു

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കു​ട​ക് കു​ശാ​ൽ ന​ഗ​ർ താ​ലൂ​ക്കി​ലെ കു​ഡ്‌​ലൂ​ർ ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ദ്യ​ല​ഹ​രി​യി​ൽ അ​യ​ൽ​വാ​സി​യെ കോ​ടാ​ലി കൊ​ണ്ട് വെ​ട്ടി​ക്കൊ​ന്നു. കു​ഡ്‌​ലൂ​ർ വി​ല്ലേ​ജി​ൽ താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന ജോ​സ​ഫാ​ണ് (45) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. അ​യ​ൽ​വാ​സി​യാ​യ ഗി​രീ​ഷാ​ണ് ആ​ക്ര​മി​യെ​ന്ന് കു​ശാ​ല​ന​ഗ​ർ റൂ​റ​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    കൊ​ല​പാ​ത​ക​ത്തി​നു​ശേ​ഷം പ്ര​തി പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ കീ​ഴ​ട​ങ്ങി. കാ​ര​ണം അ​റി​വാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

