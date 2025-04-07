Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
7 April 2025
Updated Ondate_range 7 April 2025 7:52 PM IST
പതിനാലുകാരിയെ ബലാത്സംഗം ചെയ്ത കേസിൽ ഗസ്റ്റ് അധ്യാപകൻ അറസ്റ്റിൽ
News Summary - Guest lecturer arrested for raping 14 year-old girl
മംഗളൂരു: പതിനാലുകാരിയെ ബലാത്സംഗം ചെയ്ത കേസിൽ ഗസ്റ്റ് അധ്യാപകനെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തതായി കർണാടക പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു. ആലന്ദ് താലൂക്കിലെ മദൻ ഹിപ്പാർഗ ഗ്രാമത്തിൽ നടന്ന സംഭവത്തിൽ ശിവരാജ് ഹനമന്ത സഗവാലെയാണ് (32) അറസ്റ്റിലായത്.
മാർച്ച് 29ന് വീട്ടിൽ തനിച്ചായിരുന്നപ്പോൾ പ്രതി തന്റെ വീട്ടിൽ കയറി ബലാത്സംഗം ചെയ്തുവെന്ന് പെൺകുട്ടി പരാതി നൽകിയതായി പൊലീസ് പറഞ്ഞു. സംഭവം ആരോടും പറയരുതെന്ന് പ്രതി ഭീഷണിപ്പെടുത്തി. പോക്സോ നിയമപ്രകാരമുള്ള കുറ്റങ്ങൾ ചുമത്തിയാണ് അധ്യാപകനെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.
