Madhyamam
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Nov 2025 11:27 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Nov 2025 11:27 AM IST

    മദ്യപിച്ച് തെരുവിൽ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടി; നാല് യുവാക്കൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    മദ്യപിച്ച് തെരുവിൽ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടി; നാല് യുവാക്കൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽ
    അറസ്റ്റിലായവർ

    Listen to this Article

    മംഗളൂരു: മണിപ്പാൽ ഈശ്വർ നഗറിലെ ബാർ റസ്റ്റാറന്റിന് സമീപം തെരുവിൽ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടി ഭീകരാന്തരീക്ഷം സൃഷ്ടിച്ച നാല് യുവാക്കളെ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. എം. അമർ ഷെട്ടി (34), ചന്ദൻ സി. സാലിയൻ (31), കെ. ധനുഷ് (30), സി. അജയ് (33) എന്നിവരാണ് അറസ്റ്റിലായത്. നിസ്സാര പ്രശ്നത്തെച്ചൊല്ലിയുണ്ടായ തർക്കം ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലിൽ കലാശിക്കുകയായിരുന്നുവെന്ന് പൊലീസ് പറഞ്ഞു. സംഭവത്തിന്റെ വിഡിയോ സമൂഹ മാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ വൈറലായി.

    TAGS:Crime NewsATTACKEDBengaluru NewsYouths arrested
