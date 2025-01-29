Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightCrimechevron_rightപീ​ഡ​ന​ക്കേ​സ്​...
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Jan 2025 11:05 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Jan 2025 11:05 AM IST

    പീ​ഡ​ന​ക്കേ​സ്​ പ്ര​തി​ക്ക്​ നാ​ലു​വ​ർ​ഷം ത​ട​വ്​

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പീ​ഡ​ന​ക്കേ​സ്​ പ്ര​തി​ക്ക്​ നാ​ലു​വ​ർ​ഷം ത​ട​വ്​
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​വാ​ത്ത​ പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​യെ പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​ക്ക്​ നാ​ലു വ​ർ​ഷം ത​ട​വും ര​ണ്ടു ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ പി​ഴ​യും വി​ധി​ച്ചു. മു​ൽ​ബാ​ഗ​ൽ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി സി​റാ​ജ്​ പാ​ഷ​ക്കാ​ണ്​ കോ​ലാ​റി​ലെ അ​ഡീ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ജി​ല്ല സെ​ഷ​ൻ​സ്​ ഫാ​സ്റ്റ്​ ട്രാ​ക്ക്​ കോ​ട​തി ശി​ക്ഷ വി​ധി​ച്ച​ത്. ര​ണ്ടു ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ ന​ഷ്ട​പ​രി​ഹാ​ര​മാ​യി ഇ​ര​യു​ടെ കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ന്​ കൈ​മാ​റ​ണം. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​വ​ർ​ഷം ജ​നു​വ​രി 22നാ​ണ്​ കേ​സി​നാ​സ്പ​ദ​മാ​യ സം​ഭ​വം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:imprisonmentRape Case
    News Summary - Four years imprisonment for rape case
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X