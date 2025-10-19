കാസർകോട്ട് വിവാഹിതയായ മകളെ പീഡിപ്പിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ച പിതാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 19 Oct 2025 6:35 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 19 Oct 2025 6:35 PM IST
കാസർകോട്ട് വിവാഹിതയായ മകളെ പീഡിപ്പിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ച പിതാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Father arrested for trying to rape daughter in Kasaragod
Listen to this Article
കാസർകോട്: കുഞ്ഞുമായി സ്വന്തം വീട്ടിലെത്തിയ വിവാഹിതയായ മകളെ പീഡിപ്പിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ച പിതാവിനെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. യുവതിയുടെ പരാതിയിൽ 62കാരനെയാണ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്. ഇന്നലെയാണ് യുവതി സ്വമേധയാ പൊലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ എത്തി പരാതി നൽകിയത്.
അതിനു ശേഷം യുവതിയെ കാഞ്ഞങ്ങാട്ടെ ജനറൽ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ച് കൗൺസലിങ്ങിന് വിധേയയാക്കി. പിതാവിനെ പൊലീസ് വിശദമായി ചോദ്യം ചെയ്യുകയും പിന്നാലെ അറസ്റ്റ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തുകയുമായിരുന്നു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story