Madhyamam
    Crime
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Oct 2025 6:35 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Oct 2025 6:35 PM IST

    കാസർകോട്ട് വിവാഹിതയായ മകളെ പീഡിപ്പിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ച പിതാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    Sexually Assault Case
    കാസർകോട്: കുഞ്ഞുമായി സ്വന്തം വീട്ടിലെത്തിയ വിവാഹിതയായ മകളെ പീഡിപ്പിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ച പിതാവിനെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. യുവതിയുടെ പരാതിയിൽ 62കാരനെയാണ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്. ഇന്നലെയാണ് യുവതി സ്വമേധയാ പൊലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ എത്തി പരാതി നൽകിയത്.

    അതിനു ശേഷം യുവതിയെ കാഞ്ഞങ്ങാട്ടെ ജനറൽ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ച് കൗൺസലിങ്ങിന് വിധേയയാക്കി. പിതാവിനെ പൊലീസ് വിശദമായി ചോദ്യം ചെയ്യുകയും പിന്നാലെ അറസ്റ്റ് ​രേഖപ്പെടുത്തുകയുമായിരുന്നു.

    TAGS:Crime NewsRape CaseKasaragodLatest News
    News Summary - Father arrested for trying to rape daughter in Kasaragod
