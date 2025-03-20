Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
News Summary - Father and son attacked by goons in Thrissur
തൃശൂർ: തിരുത്തിപറമ്പിൽ അച്ഛനെയും മകനേയും ഗുണ്ടകൾ വെട്ടി. തിരുത്തി പറമ്പ് സ്വദേശിയായ മോഹനൻ, മകൻ ശ്യാം എന്നിവർക്കാണ് വെട്ടേറ്റത്. ഇരുവരുടെയും പരിക്ക് ഗുരുതരമല്ല.
ഗുണ്ടാ രതീഷും സംഘവുമാണ് ഇരുവരെയും ആക്രമിച്ചതെന്നാണ് വിവരം. മോഹനനും രതീഷും മുൻപ് അയൽവാസികളായിരുന്നു. ആ സമയത്തുള്ള വൈരാഗ്യത്തിലാണ് ആക്രമണം എന്നാണ് നിഗമനം. രതീഷിനും സംഘത്തിനുമായുള്ള അന്വേഷണം വടക്കാഞ്ചേരി പൊലീസ് ആരംഭിച്ചു.
