Madhyamam
    date_range 20 March 2025 8:32 AM IST
    date_range 20 March 2025 8:32 AM IST

    തൃശൂരില്‍ അച്ഛനെയും മകനേയും ഗുണ്ടകൾ വെട്ടിപ്പരിക്കേല്‍പ്പിച്ചു

    തൃശൂർ: തിരുത്തിപറമ്പിൽ അച്ഛനെയും മകനേയും ഗുണ്ടകൾ വെട്ടി. തിരുത്തി പറമ്പ് സ്വദേശിയായ മോഹനൻ, മകൻ ശ്യാം എന്നിവർക്കാണ് വെട്ടേറ്റത്. ഇരുവരുടെയും പരിക്ക് ഗുരുതരമല്ല.

    ഗുണ്ടാ രതീഷും സംഘവുമാണ് ഇരുവരെയും ആക്രമിച്ചതെന്നാണ് വിവരം. മോഹനനും രതീഷും മുൻപ് അയൽവാസികളായിരുന്നു. ആ സമയത്തുള്ള വൈരാഗ്യത്തിലാണ് ആക്രമണം എന്നാണ് നിഗമനം. രതീഷിനും സംഘത്തിനുമായുള്ള അന്വേഷണം വടക്കാഞ്ചേരി പൊലീസ് ആരംഭിച്ചു.

    News Summary - Father and son attacked by goons in Thrissur
