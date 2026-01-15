വൃദ്ധയെ കഴുത്തു ഞെരിച്ച് ആഭരണങ്ങൾ കവർന്നു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 15 Jan 2026 9:31 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 15 Jan 2026 9:31 AM IST
വൃദ്ധയെ കഴുത്തു ഞെരിച്ച് ആഭരണങ്ങൾ കവർന്നുtext_fields
News Summary - Elderly woman strangled and robbed of jewelry
ഗൂഡല്ലൂർ: അത്തിപ്പാളി പ്രദേശത്ത് വയോധികയെ കഴുത്ത് ഞെരിച്ച് രണ്ടര പവന്റെ ആഭരണങ്ങൾ കവർന്നു. ബുധനാഴ്ച രാത്രി എട്ട് മണിയോടെയാണ് ഒറ്റക്കു താമസിക്കുന്ന 73 വയസ്സുള്ള വിജയയുടെ വീട്ടിൽ മുഖംമൂടി ധരിച്ച രണ്ട് പേരെത്തി കഴുത്തു ഞെരിച്ച് രണ്ടര പവന്റെ സ്വർണ മാല തട്ടിയെടുത്തത്. ഗൂഡല്ലൂർ പൊലീസ് പ്രത്യേക സംഘം രൂപവത്കരിച്ച് അന്വേഷണം തുടങ്ങി.
