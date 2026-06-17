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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightCrimechevron_rightലീഗ് പ്രവർത്തകനെ...
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Jun 2026 7:47 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Jun 2026 7:47 AM IST

    ലീഗ് പ്രവർത്തകനെ ആക്രമിച്ച കേസ് സി.പി.എം പ്രവർത്തകർ അറസ്‌റ്റിൽ

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    ലീഗ് പ്രവർത്തകനെ ആക്രമിച്ച കേസ് സി.പി.എം പ്രവർത്തകർ അറസ്‌റ്റിൽ
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    അ​റ​സ്‌​റ്റി​ലാ​യ ബ​ബീ​ഷ്, ഷെ​റി​ൽ, സ​ൽ​ന​ജ്

    പാനൂർ: മുസ്ലിംലീഗ് പ്രവർത്തകൻ മൊകേരി കുറ്റിക്കണ്ടി അഷ്റഫിനെ ആക്രമിച്ച കേസിൽ സി.പി.എം പ്രവർത്തകരായ മുത്താറിപ്പീടികയിലെ വള്ളിൽ സൻലജ്, ഷറിൻ, തേക്കിലാണ്ടി ബബീഷ് എന്നിവരെ പാനൂർ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ‌് ചെയ്തു. ഏപ്രിൽ 20ന് മാക്കൂൽപീടിക റോഡരികിൽ അഷ്റഫിനെ ആക്രമിച്ച കേസിലാണ് അറസ്റ്റ്. ഇവരെ കോടതി റിമാൻഡ് ചെയ്തു.

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    TAGS:Muslim Leagueattack casecpm activistsarrested
    News Summary - CPM activists arrested in case of attack on League worker
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