Madhyamam
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 26 March 2025 7:17 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 March 2025 7:19 AM IST

    വാഗ്‌ദാനം ചെയ്‌ത തുക നൽകിയില്ല; സംഗീത സംവിധായകൻ ഷാൻ റഹ്​മാനെതിരെ കേസ്

    Shaan Rahman
    കൊച്ചി: സംഗീത സംവിധായകൻ ഷാൻ റഹ്​മാനെതിരെ എറണാകുളം സൗത്ത്‌ പൊലീസ്‌ കേസെടുത്തു. കൊച്ചിയിൽ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച സംഗീത പരിപാടിയുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട്‌ വാഗ്‌ദാനം ചെയ്‌ത തുക നൽകിയില്ലെന്ന പരാതിയിൽ വഞ്ചനക്കുറ്റത്തിനാണ് കേസ്‌. പ്രൊഡക്‌ഷൻ മാനേജർ നിജു രാജാണ്‌ പരാതിക്കാരൻ. ജനുവരി 23ന്‌ തേവരയിലായിരുന്നു പരിപാടി.

    TAGS:Shaan Rahmanmusic director
