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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightCrimechevron_rightബസിൽ മാല മോഷണം; രണ്ട്...
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 21 July 2026 1:42 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 July 2026 1:42 PM IST

    ബസിൽ മാല മോഷണം; രണ്ട് സ്ത്രീകൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

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    ബസിൽ മാല മോഷണം; രണ്ട് സ്ത്രീകൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽ
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    ല​ക്ഷ്മി, ഈ​ശ്വ​രി

    നാഗർകോവിൽ: കന്യാകുമാരി ജില്ലയിൽ ബസ് യാത്രക്കിടെ സ്വർണമാല മോഷ്ടിച്ച കേസിൽ രണ്ട് സ്ത്രീകളെ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. പൊള്ളാച്ചി കൊടിക്കാൽ പാളയം സ്വദേശിനികളായ ഈശ്വരി (40), ലക്ഷ്മി (27) എന്നിവരാണ് അറസ്റ്റിലായത്. തിരുവിതാംകോട് വടലിവിളൈ സ്വദേശി മേരി അഞ്ജലിയുടെ (66) ആറ് പവൻ സ്വർണമാലയാണ് കവർന്നത്. തക്കല ഡെപ്യൂട്ടി പൊലീസ് സൂപ്രണ്ട് പാർഥിപന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടത്തിയ അന്വേഷണത്തിലാണ് രണ്ട് സ്ത്രീകളെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.

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    TAGS:Kerala PolicebustheftcaseTwo womennecklacearrested
    News Summary - Necklace theft on bus; Two women arrested
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