Madhyamam
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Oct 2024 4:21 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Oct 2024 4:21 AM GMT

    പീഡനശ്രമം: പ്രതി അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    പീഡനശ്രമം: പ്രതി അറസ്റ്റിൽ
    സു​ജി​ത്

    പൂ​ച്ചാ​ക്ക​ൽ: 12കാ​രി​യെ പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച യു​വാ​വ് പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യി. തൈ​ക്കാ​ട്ടു​ശ്ശേ​രി പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്ത് തേ​വ​ർ​വ​ട്ടം ആ​ഞ്ഞി​ലി​ക്കാ​ട്ട് വെ​ളി സു​ജി​ത്തി​നെ (41) പൂ​ച്ചാ​ക്ക​ൽ സി.​ഐ സു​ബ്ര​ഹ്മ​ണ്യ​ന്‍റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള പൊ​ലീ​സ് സം​ഘം അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഈ​മാ​സം 20നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം. കു​ട്ടി​യും സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​നും വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ത​നി​ച്ചാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​പ്പോ​ൾ വീ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി പീ​ഡ​ന​ത്തി​ന് ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പ്ര​തി​യെ റി​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്തു. എ​സ്.​ഐ ബെ​ന്നി, സി.​പി.​ഒ​മാ​രാ​യ ലി​ജോ, വി​നോ​യി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സം​ഘ​ത്തി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

