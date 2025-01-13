Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    കഞ്ചാവ് വിൽപന ചോദ്യം ചെയ്ത യുവാവിനെ കൊല്ലാൻ ശ്രമം; ഒരാൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    കഞ്ചാവ് വിൽപന ചോദ്യം ചെയ്ത യുവാവിനെ കൊല്ലാൻ ശ്രമം; ഒരാൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽ
    ഷ​ഫ്‍ലി

    തി​രൂ​ർ: ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് വി​ല്പ​ന ചോ​ദ്യം ചെ​യ്ത യു​വാ​വി​നെ വാ​ക്കാ​ട് ഹോ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് സം​ഘം ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് മ​ർ​ദി​ച്ച് കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ. പ​റ​വ​ണ്ണ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പ​ഴ​യ പു​ത്ത​ൻ​വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ഷ​ഫ്‍ലി​യെ​യാ​ണ് (23) തി​രൂ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്.

    ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​ണ് വാ​ക്കാ​ട് ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തു​ള്ള ഹോ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ വ​ച്ച് യു​വാ​വി​നെ​യും സു​ഹൃ​ത്തി​നെ​യും നാ​ലം​ഗ​സം​ഘം ആ​ക്ര​മി​ച്ച​ത്. കേ​സി​ൽ ഇ​നി മൂ​ന്ന് പേ​ർ കൂ​ടി പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​വാ​നു​ണ്ട്. കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​ക്കി​യ പ്ര​തി​യെ റി​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്തു.

