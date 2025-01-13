കഞ്ചാവ് വിൽപന ചോദ്യം ചെയ്ത യുവാവിനെ കൊല്ലാൻ ശ്രമം; ഒരാൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
കഞ്ചാവ് വിൽപന ചോദ്യം ചെയ്ത യുവാവിനെ കൊല്ലാൻ ശ്രമം; ഒരാൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Attempt to kill a young man who questioned the sale of ganja; One person was arrested
തിരൂർ: കഞ്ചാവ് വില്പന ചോദ്യം ചെയ്ത യുവാവിനെ വാക്കാട് ഹോട്ടലിൽ വെച്ച് സംഘം ചേർന്ന് മർദിച്ച് കൊലപ്പെടുത്താൻ ശ്രമിച്ച കേസിൽ ഒരാൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽ. പറവണ്ണ സ്വദേശി പഴയ പുത്തൻവീട്ടിൽ ഷഫ്ലിയെയാണ് (23) തിരൂർ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.
കഴിഞ്ഞ ഞായറാഴ്ചയാണ് വാക്കാട് ഭാഗത്തുള്ള ഹോട്ടലിൽ വച്ച് യുവാവിനെയും സുഹൃത്തിനെയും നാലംഗസംഘം ആക്രമിച്ചത്. കേസിൽ ഇനി മൂന്ന് പേർ കൂടി പിടിയിലാവാനുണ്ട്. കോടതിയിൽ ഹാജരാക്കിയ പ്രതിയെ റിമാൻഡ് ചെയ്തു.
