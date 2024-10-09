Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Oct 2024 1:34 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Oct 2024 1:34 AM GMT

    20 രൂ​പ​യെ​ച്ചൊ​ല്ലി ത​ർ​ക്കം; ബാ​ർ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​ന് കു​ത്തേ​റ്റു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വി​ദ്യാ​ര​ണ്യ​പു​ര​യി​ലെ ബാ​റി​ൽ 20 രൂ​പ​യു​ടെ പേ​രി​ൽ ആ​ക്ര​മി​ക​ൾ യു​വാ​വി​നെ കു​ത്തി പ​രി​ക്കേ​ൽ​പി​ച്ചു. കാ​ഷ്യ​ർ ര​ഞ്ജി​ത്തി​നാ​ണ് (34) കു​ത്തേ​റ്റ​ത്. സം​ഭ​വ​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ചേ​ത​ൻ, കാ​ർ​ത്തി​ക് എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. മ​റ്റൊ​രു പ്ര​തി​ക്കാ​യി തി​ര​ച്ചി​ൽ തു​ട​രു​ക​യാ​ണ്. 20 രൂ​പ അ​ധി​കം ഈ​ടാ​ക്കി​യ​ത് ചോ​ദ്യം ചെ​യ്താ​യി​രു​ന്നു ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണം.

    TAGS:ArgumentBar worker
    News Summary - Argument over Rs. 20; Bar Residents were stabbed
