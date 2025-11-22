Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Crime
    Posted On
    22 Nov 2025 11:30 AM IST
    Updated On
    22 Nov 2025 11:30 AM IST

    മദ്യപാനത്തിനിടെ തർക്കം: യുവാവിനെ അടിച്ചുപരിക്കേൽപിച്ച പ്രതി പിടിയിൽ

    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് റാ​ഫി

    കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട്: മ​ദ്യ​പാ​ന​ത്തി​നി​ടെ യു​വാ​വി​നെ അ​ടി​ച്ചു മാ​ര​ക​മാ​യി പ​രി​ക്കേ​ൽ​പി​ച്ച പ്ര​തി പി​ടി​യി​ൽ. പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് ചി​റ്റൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി വേ​ല​ൻ താ​വ​ളം ഹ​രി​ജ​ൻ കോ​ള​നി​യി​ൽ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് റാ​ഫി എ​ന്ന കു​ട്ടാ​പ്പു​വി​നെ​യാ​ണ് (52) വെ​ള്ള​യി​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    ര​ണ്ടു​മാ​സം മു​മ്പ് വെ​ള്ള​യി​ൽ ബീ​ച്ചി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കാ​വ് നാ​ലു​കൂ​ടി പ​റ​മ്പ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ഫ്രീ​ദി​യു​മാ​യി മ​ദ്യ​പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ട​യി​ൽ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യ വാ​ക്ക്ത​ർ​ക്ക​ത്തി​നി​ടെ അ​ഫ്രീ​ദി​യെ ഇ​രു​മ്പു​വ​ടി​കൊ​ണ്ട് ആ​ക്ര​മി​ച്ച് ഓ​ടി​ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    News Summary - Argument over drinking: Accused arrested for beating up young man
