മദ്യപാനത്തിനിടെ തർക്കം: യുവാവിനെ അടിച്ചുപരിക്കേൽപിച്ച പ്രതി പിടിയിൽ

Posted Ondate_range 22 Nov 2025 11:30 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 Nov 2025 11:30 AM IST
മദ്യപാനത്തിനിടെ തർക്കം: യുവാവിനെ അടിച്ചുപരിക്കേൽപിച്ച പ്രതി പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Argument over drinking: Accused arrested for beating up young man
കോഴിക്കോട്: മദ്യപാനത്തിനിടെ യുവാവിനെ അടിച്ചു മാരകമായി പരിക്കേൽപിച്ച പ്രതി പിടിയിൽ. പാലക്കാട് ചിറ്റൂർ സ്വദേശി വേലൻ താവളം ഹരിജൻ കോളനിയിൽ മുഹമ്മദ് റാഫി എന്ന കുട്ടാപ്പുവിനെയാണ് (52) വെള്ളയിൽ പൊലീസ് പിടികൂടിയത്.
രണ്ടുമാസം മുമ്പ് വെള്ളയിൽ ബീച്ചിൽ നടക്കാവ് നാലുകൂടി പറമ്പ് സ്വദേശിയായ മുഹമ്മദ് അഫ്രീദിയുമായി മദ്യപിക്കുന്നതിനിടയിൽ ഉണ്ടായ വാക്ക്തർക്കത്തിനിടെ അഫ്രീദിയെ ഇരുമ്പുവടികൊണ്ട് ആക്രമിച്ച് ഓടിരക്ഷപ്പെടുകയായിരുന്നു.
