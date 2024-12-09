Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    9 Dec 2024 11:50 AM GMT
    9 Dec 2024 12:29 PM GMT

    27 ഗ്രാം കഞ്ചാവുമായി ആന്ധ്ര സ്വദേശി പിടിയിൽ

    ശബരിമല : 27 ഗ്രാം കഞ്ചാവുമായി ആന്ധ്ര സ്വദേശി സന്നിധാനത്ത് പിടിയിലായി. ആന്ധ്ര നെല്ലൂർ സ്വദേശി സന്ദീപ് കുമാർ ( 28) ആണ് വലിയ നടപ്പന്തലിന് സമീപത്തു നിന്നുമാണ് പിടിയിലായത്.

    ആന്ധ്രയിൽ നിന്നും എത്തിയ സംഘത്തോടൊപ്പം ഇരുമുടിക്കെട്ട് ഇല്ലാതെ എത്തിയ സന്ദീപിന്റെ കൈവശമുണ്ടായിരുന്ന ട്രാവൽ ബാഗിൽ നിന്നുമാണ് കഞ്ചാവ് പിടികൂടിയത്. ഇയാളെ പിന്നീട് കോടതിയിൽ ഹാജരാക്കും.

