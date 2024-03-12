Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Crime
    date_range 12 March 2024 4:45 AM GMT
    date_range 12 March 2024 4:45 AM GMT

    ഭാര്യയെ വെട്ടിപ്പരിക്കേൽപ്പിച്ച ശേഷം ഭർത്താവ് വിഷം കഴിച്ച് ജീവനൊടുക്കി

    പാലക്കാട്: കുടുംബ വഴക്കിനെ തുടർന്ന് ഭാര്യയെ വെട്ടിപ്പരിക്കൽപ്പിച്ച ശേഷം ഭർത്താവ് വിഷം കഴിച്ച് മരിച്ചു. പാലക്കാട് മുതലമട സ്വദേശി സുരേഷാണ് ജീവനൊടുക്കിയത്. പരിക്കേറ്റ ഭാര്യ കവിതയെ തൃശൂർ മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.

    തിങ്കളാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് ആറിനാണ് സംഭവം. കുടുംബ കലഹത്തെ തുടർന്ന് സുരേഷ് കവിതയെ വെട്ടുകയായിരുന്നു. പിന്നാലെ വിഷം കഴിച്ച സുരേഷിനെ പാലക്കാട് ജില്ല ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും രാത്രിയോടെ മരിച്ചു. സംഭവത്തിൽ കൊല്ലങ്കോട് പൊലീസ് കേസെടുത്തു.

    Husband attacked wifefamily issues
